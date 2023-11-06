Karnataka government officer murder: Former driver arrested

Bengaluru: A former driver of the Karnataka government officer Pratima, who was found murdered at her Bengaluru residence, was taken into police custody on Monday, November 6.

After an intensive investigation, three individuals were initially detained and interrogated in connection with the case. Subsequently, it was uncovered that only one person was responsible for the murder, identified as Kiran, who was a driver for the official of the mines and geology department.

The accused, Kiran, had fled to Chamarajanagar following the murder, but the Subramanyapura police tracked him down based on his mobile phone’s location.

Also Read Government officer found murdered at her Bengaluru residence

Kiran has now been brought back to Bengaluru for further questioning. Notably, Kiran had been employed on a contract basis in the department for the past five years, and his father, Suresh, had also worked as a driver in the same department.

During the interrogation, Kiran confessed to the crime and revealed that he had committed the murder out of frustration after being terminated from his position.

Currently, the police are continuing their interrogation of Kiran at the Subramanyapura police station, and arrangements are being made to present him in court. The motive behind the murder stemmed from a disagreement between Pratima and Kiran on certain matters.

Approximately a week prior to the murder, Pratima had terminated Kiran’s employment, provoking anger and resentment in the accused. This ultimately led to the tragic incident in which Pratima lost her life.

Initially, there were speculations that the murder was linked to Pratima’s family or her efforts to curb illegal stone mining activities, with her car driver being suspected of involvement. However, following a comprehensive investigation, it has become evident that the driver, Kiran, is solely responsible for the heinous crime.

Pratima’s report on illegal mining exposed driver

In July, the deputy director of the mines and geology department of Karnataka, Pratima submitted a report to the state government about illegal mining on 4 acres and 5 guntha land in Hunasamaranahalli and Sonnappanahalli villages, in Bengaluru rural district, a staggering loss of Rs 25.35 lakh to the government by illegal mining.

According to documents, an FIR was registered in Chikkajala station against a former minister and MLA alongside four others for their alleged involvement in illegal mining on the land of Survey No. 177/3, 178/1-2-3, 179 of Hunasamaranahalli village, and Survey No. 34/1-2-3 and Survey No. 17/7-8-9 of Sonnappanahalli village. This legal action was initiated in July, and an ongoing investigation is currently underway.

According to Pratima’s report, unauthorized mining activities were conducted on 4 acres and 5 gunte of land, resulting in the excavation of 51,460 tonnes of earth across four areas.

The site currently holds a stockpile of 5,000 tonnes of building stone, while an additional 25,876 tonnes of building stone were transported elsewhere. The government incurred a substantial loss of Rs 25.35 lakh due to these unlawful activities, as highlighted by Pratima’s findings.