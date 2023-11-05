Government officer found murdered at her Bengaluru residence

A 45-year-old Karnataka woman government officer was found murdered on Saturday night, November 4, at her residence in Bengaluru. Her body was found by her brother the following day.

Pratima was the deputy director of the mines and geology department of Karnataka. Reports suggest she had been living in Doddakallasandra for over eight years. She is survived by her husband and a son. Both were away living in Thirthahalli area in Shivamogga district.

Also Read Bengaluru mall sexual harassment: Retd headmaster surrenders after viral video

According to deputy commissioner of police Bengaluru (South) Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, Pratima was dropped off at 8 pm at her residence by her driver.

“Pratima’s brother tried calling her but she was unresponsive. Worried, he reached her residence only to find her lifeless body. He then informed the police,” the police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on. Chief minister Siddaramaiah said those responsible will be brought to the book.