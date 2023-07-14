Karnataka: KREDL presents Rs 20.96cr dividend cheque to CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Energy Minister K. J. George on Friday presented the dividend cheque of Rs 20.96 crore earned in the year 2021-22 to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) earned a net profit Rs 69.87 crore in the year 2021-22 with 30 per cent dividend — Rs 20.96 crore.

The dividend cheque for the amount was received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the 101st Board of Directors meeting that was held last September, KREDL presented the accounts for the year 2021-22.

This was approved in the 26th General Body Meeting of the shareholders held in December last year.

On the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL, were present.