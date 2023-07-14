Illegal cow transportation: BJP workers among four held in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka police have arrested four persons, including BJP party workers, in connection with illegal transportation of cows in Dharmasthala of the district, police said on Friday.

Six cows, two calves were rescued and three vehicles seized.

The arrested have been identified as Pramod Salyan, a resident of Mortaje in Belthangady taluk, Pusparaj from Olagadde, Channakeshava, a resident of Arkalgud and Sandeep Hirebelaguli, a resident of Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

According to police, the first two accused are suspected to be BJP workers.

On getting a tip-off, Dharmasthala police tracked the vehicles illegally transporting the cows. The bovines were found to be stuffed into the vehicles in a violent manner and being transported.

A probe has revealed that the animals were being taken to be sold off. The police has taken the cows, calves and the vehicles into its custody.

Further investigation into the matter is on.