Karnataka launches Panchamitra services through WhatsApp

Bengaluru: Taking a significant step towards digitization and efficient service delivery, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has introduced a pioneering initiative named ‘Panchamitra.’

This innovative platform, comprising a dedicated portal and WhatsApp chat service, aims to provide 89 essential government services to rural communities across Karnataka, marking a pioneering move towards complete digitization in the country’s villages.

Announcing the launch of the ‘Panchamitra Portal’ and ‘Pancha Mitra WhatsApp Chat’, Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted the transformative potential of this initiative.

Going forward, all gram panchayat meetings will be webcasted, enhancing transparency and accessibility. Already, nearly 75,000 meetings have been webcasted, with around 100,000 scheduled for the future. Citizens can now view monthly meetings and standing committee sessions, with meeting minutes promptly uploaded on the portal daily.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to streamline government services for rural residents, eliminating the need for cumbersome visits to government offices and reducing reliance on intermediaries for swift service delivery.

The platform will offer 17 services related to gram panchayats and 72 services from various other departments, all accessible through the digital platforms.

With 96.86 percent mobile-based internet penetration in rural areas and over 80 percent usage of WhatsApp, accessing these services will be convenient for rural residents. To assist those unfamiliar with digital platforms, two data operators will be appointed in each gram panchayat.

The digital platform also facilitates grievance redressal, with citizens empowered to file complaints related to drinking water, road repair, bridge maintenance, NREGA schemes, and other panchayat matters. Furthermore, applicants can track the status of their applications after applying for gram panchayat services.

Additionally, Revenue Minister Krishnabyre Gowda announced plans to distribute laptops to 10,000 village accountants, enabling them to efficiently carry out their duties without the need for frequent visits to taluk offices. This initiative aims to enhance public service delivery at the grassroots level.

Moreover, the procurement of modern ‘Survey Rover’ equipment is underway to expedite survey work across all taluks, ensuring accurate and efficient land surveying. The introduction of digital payment methods has significantly boosted revenue collection, with over Rs 490 crore collected this year through various digital platforms such as Point of Sale (POS), Google Pay, and Paytm.

The ‘Panchamitra’ WhatsApp service offers a range of online application services, including building construction permits, water supply connections, street light maintenance, business licenses, and more. This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for the welfare and development of rural communities.