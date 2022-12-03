Karnataka: Leopard attack victims’ families to get Rs 15 lakh compensation CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said all efforts are being made to stop leopard attacks in the state capital vicinity and announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for families of those killed in these attacks.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media near his residence.

“Compensation will also be provided to the families of those killed in leopard attacks, as was given to the families of those killed in elephant attacks.

“Earlier it used to be near the forest. Now the forest department has taken serious note of what is happening around Bengaluru. Efforts are being made to hunt it for the past several days and a trap has also been set,” said Bommai.

Bommai said that he has instructed the department to catch the leopard alive and release it into the forest.

“In Bengaluru and Mysuru zone there are also leopards around the elephant corridor. A special team has been formed to prevent leopard attacks and has been told to take specific action,” the Chief Minister added.

He said that the team will conduct operations to control them and catch leopards that have strayed from the forest.

A student was killed in a leopard attack at Kebehundi village in T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Meghana, a final-year B Com student of the government college in T Narsipur.

One more death was reported from Chamarajanagar near Mysuru border.

Leopards were spotted in Kengeri, Kumbalagodu, Devanahalli and surrounding localities of Bengaluru.

A search is underway in both cities and the authorities have requested people to maintain caution.