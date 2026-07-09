Karnataka Lokayukta raids uncover crores in suspected assets

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday carried out simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of 10 government officials across seven districts in connection with alleged disproportionate assets, unearthing cash, gold, luxury properties, agricultural land and other valuable assets running into crores of rupees. The statewide operation targeted officials serving in Bengaluru, Bengaluru South, Raichur, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru.

In Bengaluru, Lokayukta teams searched 14 locations linked to three officials. Searches were conducted at the residence and office of Public Works Department Executive Engineer Narendra Kumar, while raids were also carried out at the properties of APMC Deputy Director (Administration) Pushpa D.R. in Govindarajanagar and KRIDL Superintendent Praveen B. Sri Hari, including his sprawling farmhouse near Kanakapura.

Officials reportedly recovered around 1.5 kg of gold ornaments from Pushpa’s residence. Preliminary findings indicate that she owns assets worth more than ₹7 crore . At Narendra Kumar’s premises, investigators also recovered gold ornaments, cash and property-related documents.

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The searches at KRIDL official Praveen B. Sri Hari’s farmhouse revealed a luxurious 21-acre property, where investigators also found facilities for rearing exotic birds and animals, including ostriches. Relevant documents are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

In Bengaluru South, Lokayukta officials searched the residence and properties linked to Kumbalagodu Gram Panchayat PDO B. Thimmayya. The searches reportedly led to the discovery of a multi-storeyed house, warehouse, suspected benami properties, cash and gold ornaments.

In Raichur, Executive Engineer Basanagouda Patil of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited came under the scanner. Raids were conducted at seven locations, including his residence, farmhouse, properties in Yeklaspur and a petrol bunk and bar owned in his wife’s name. Investigators are also verifying reports that he owns nearly 30 acres of irrigated agricultural land.

Simultaneous searches were also conducted in Chitradurga at the residences of Assistant Professor Shankar M. of the Horticulture University and Watershed Development Department Range Forest Officer Duggappa B.H. Documents relating to movable and immovable assets were scrutinised.

In Shivamogga, Lokayukta teams raided the residence and office of Assistant Conservator of Forests Kiran Angadi, besides inspecting his farmhouse near Dharwad and an industrial unit.

In Kalaburagi, searches at the premises of GESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer Amrut Rao Yalal covered seven locations, including his residence, apartment, office and agricultural properties. Officials are verifying reports that he owns over 20 acres of agricultural land besides commercial properties.

In Tumakuru, raids were conducted at five locations linked to Minor Irrigation Department Assistant Engineer Madhusudhan N., including his residence, office and relatives’ houses.

According to Lokayukta officials, the raids were conducted based on allegations that the officials had amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Documents, financial records, jewellery and other valuables seized during the searches are being scrutinised, and further investigation is underway.