Karnataka-Maharashtra border row is conspiracy, says Congress

Kalaburgi (Karnataka): Amid tension arising out of a border dispute with neighbouring Maharashtra, the Karnataka Congress has dubbed the present situation a “conspiracy”.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that there are attempts to spoil the peace in the state ahead of the elections. (Assembly elections will be tentatively held in May 2023)

“Our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making it a big issue to hide slurs on the ruling BJP government in the state. There is a conspiracy behind this,” Shivakumar explained.

The border dispute has been resolved already. “The region within our borders is ours, the area lying in their territory is theirs. Whoever is on our side is our people,” he maintained.

It is not appropriate on part of anyone belonging to any party in Maharashtra to disturb peace in the pretext of the border dispute, Shivakumar stated.

“We have built Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. No one should indulge in disturbing peace,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has submitted a petition in 2004 to the Supreme Court claiming its rights over Belagavi city and 865 villages in four districts of Karnataka. The Supreme Court is likely to take up the petition later in the day.

There is a tense situation at the border district of Karnataka and the police department has made elaborate security arrangements throughout the border region to ensure law and order.

Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES), a political outfit, has invited two ministers of the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government to Belagavi and Kannada organisations have warned the state government not to allow them into the state.

However, the statement by Congress on the situation has raised a new debate in the state.