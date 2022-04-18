Karnataka: Man arrested for sexually assaulting nine-yr-old girl

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Mudhol in Karnataka for sexually assaulting a minor.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Mudhol police officer on the condition of anonymity said, “the accused Bharat and the minor were neighbors. The minor, a nine-year-old girl, belongs to a Muslim family. Around four days back, Bharat took the minor to a nearby field and sexually assaulted her. She told her parents who then took the child to Bagalkote Government Hospital,” said the police officer.

Bharath Allegedly a BJP member from Mudhol (Karanataka) was caught sexually harassing a 9 year old Muslim girl. Police has arrested him and the girl was later admitted to Bagalkot district hospital. pic.twitter.com/EbWB7vRO9k — Mohammed Irshad (@Shaad_Bajpe) April 17, 2022

The child has been discharged from the hospital, the officer said. An FIR has been filed against Bharat and he has been shifted to Bagalkot police station.

Bharat has four shops in Mudol. It has been alleged that Bharat belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. But the police have denied any such claims.