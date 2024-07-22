Karnataka man arrested on conversion bid complaint by Hindu devotees

The arrested person was identified as 44-year-old Hussain Basha, while his accomplice, 24-year-old Saibaba, was absconding.

date 2024-07-22
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a man on Monday and launched a hunt for another in connection with an alleged religious conversion bid targeting Hindu pilgrims in Bellary district.

The arrested person was identified as 44-year-old Hussain Basha, while his accomplice, 24-year-old Saibaba, was absconding. Both are residents of the Tekkala Pattana area in the district.

According to the police, on July 18, the accused targeted devotees who were walking to the Hindu pilgrimage centre ‘Mantralaya’.

The Hindu devotees were carrying and waving saffron flags in their hands. The accused allegedly stopped them and started preaching about Islam, insisting they abandon Hinduism.

A Hindu devotee, Gadilingappa, later filed a complaint with the Tekkalakote police station. he also provided a video clip of the alleged religious conversion attempt.

The Hindu devotees have expressed concern over the incident, and the police have initiated an investigation.

