Uttarakhand: 4 kanwariyas arrested for attacking man with swords

Uttarakhand: Four kanwariyas from Haryana have been arrested here in Uttarakhand for allegedly attacking a parking lot employee with swords following an argument over parking fee, police said on Sunday.

The employee suffered a serious injury to his head in the incident that took place on Saturday evening in the Janaki Pul parking lot near the Neelkanth temple. The accused had kept their tractor-trolley there, Muni ki Reti police station in-charge Ritesh Shah said.

Also Read Nameplate row: NDA ally RLD opposes Muzaffarnagar Kanwar order

Kanwariyas are Shiv devotees who travel to collect water from the Ganga from states it passes through. They use the water to perform the ‘jalabhishek’ of the deity in temples in areas they hail from during the Hindu holy month of Sawan.

Shah said after visiting the temple, when the kanwariyas reached the parking lot, Balam Singh Bisht, Ajay and Subhash asked for parking fee. There was an argument and the accused attacked Bisht with swords, the officer said.

A case was registered on a complaint from the parking lot’s contractor Rahul Gupta and Mahant Saurabh Giri Naga Baba (40), Divya alias Deepu (19), Rajat (19) and Arun (18), all residents of Haryana’s Sonipat, were arrested, Shah said.