Karnataka man arrested for creating fake SP profile on Facebook

The accused, Hanamant Bhajantri from Duradundi village in Karnataka's Belagavi district, allegedly operated a fake Facebook account using the SP’s identity and promised government jobs to unemployed youths in exchange for money.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 9:31 pm IST
Cyber criminal held for creating fake SP profile, duping man of Rs 5 lakh
Cyber criminal held for creating fake SP profile, duping man of Rs 5 lakh

Bengaluru: A cyber fraudster who allegedly impersonated Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi on social media and duped a job aspirant of more than Rs 5 lakh has been arrested by the district’s Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police.

The accused, Hanamant Bhajantri from Duradundi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, allegedly operated a fake Facebook account using the SP’s identity and promised government jobs to unemployed youths in exchange for money.

Police said the fraud came to light after Suresh Athani of Tigani Bidari village filed a complaint alleging that he had been cheated on the promise of securing a position in the Public Works Department. The victim reportedly transferred Rs 5,04,600 to the accused over a period of time.

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After receiving the complaint, cybercrime officers launched an investigation and traced the digital trail leading to the accused. Officials discovered that a fake email account had been created in the name of SP Lakshman Nimbargi and used to open a Facebook profile that appeared authentic.

Using the forged identity, the accused allegedly contacted victims and assured them of government employment through influential connections. Police believe the fake profile helped him gain credibility and collect large sums of money.

Investigators arrested the accused after gathering technical evidence. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to creating the fake account and carrying out the fraud.

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Authorities suspect that more victims may have been targeted through similar schemes. The police are now examining whether the accused impersonated other senior officials or public figures to cheat job seekers in different districts.

SP Lakshman Nimbargi has appealed to the public to exercise caution while interacting with social media profiles claiming to belong to government officers. He advised citizens not to trust promises of jobs or favours offered through unofficial online channels and to immediately report suspicious accounts to the police.

The investigation is continuing to identify additional victims and recover the cheated money.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 9:31 pm IST

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