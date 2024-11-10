Karnataka man held for job fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A serial offender from Karnataka was arrested on Saturday, November 9, for alleged job fraud in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as 33-year-old Muhammad Ali a native of Gulbarga, Karnataka. Earlier, the police had also arrested his wife, Reshma aka Swapna, and Mohammed Naseeruddin Raza in connection with the recruitment scam.

Previously, Ali was arrested in August 2024 by Govindpur police in Karnataka for a similar job fraud case.

Also Read

The victim reported that on September 29, 2023, she received a call from Reshma, who posed as a Senior HR Manager at CTS (Cognizant) and IBM, claiming to offer mass hiring.

Reshma asked the victim to refer students seeking jobs, and the victim sent 30 resumes. She then collected advance payments from the students, transferring 50% of the placement fee to various accounts provided by the accused.

The students later received fake job offers from company email IDs, and when the victim attempted to follow up, the accused blocked her. It was then that the victim realised it was a scam.