Karnataka: Man kills sister over interfaith relationship

Their mother also died in an attempt to save the daughter

Bangalore: In a tragic incident, a man in Karnataka’s Mysuru district killed his 19-year-old sister for allegedly being involved in a relationship with a man from another community. Their mother also died in an attempt to save her daughter.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Dhansuri, was allegedly spotted wearing a burqa and was seen with a Muslim boy. Her brother objected to his sister’s actions and asked her not to be involved with someone from another community.

Despite warnings, Dhanusri reportedly continued her relationship with the Muslim boy. It enraged Nithin, leading him to push his sister into a lake near Marur, close to Mysore’s Hunsur, police said.

Police said, their 43-year-old mother, Anitha, also died by jumping into the water in an attempt to rescue Dhanusri.

The police have apprehended Nithin in connection with two deaths.

