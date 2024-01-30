Two arrested for kidnapping child from Hyderabad hospital

The child was kidnapped from Petlaburj maternity hospital

Published: 30th January 2024
Hyderabad: Kidnapped boy rescued, two arrested
Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police on Tuesday arrested two people and rescued a kidnapped child. The child, Shiva Kumar, was safely handed over to his family.

The arrested accused have been identified as Orusu Venkanna and Orusu Kavitha, which two other accused Naga Raju and Kalamma remain absconding.

DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya said the accused had kidnapped Shiva Kumar from Petlaburj maternity hospital.

“Venkanna and Kavitha didn’t have a son. At the behest of Raju, they came to Petlaburj Hospital on January 23 and kidnapped a boy,” said P Sai Chaitanya.

The Hussainialam police arrested them on Tuesday and a case was filed.

