Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th November 2022 11:16 am IST
Karnataka man tries to return to family after conversion, kidnapped
Representational Image

Yadgir: Police in Karnataka on Sunday said that it has launched a probe into the alleged kidnapping of a man who attempted to return to his family after religious conversion.

The man’s wife Ambika and her family members have lodged a complaint in this regard with Yadgir police.

According to the police, Ambika and Sharanappa from Kalaburagi married on April 20, 2018.

It is alleged that when Ambika had gone to her parents’ house for the delivery of their baby, Sumaiyya Afreen, who worked together with Sharanappa at an x-ray centre, had forcefully converted him into Islam.

It is also alleged that his name had been changed and Afreen also got married to him.

However, Sharanappa came back to his family and started living with Ambika.

