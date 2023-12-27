Karnataka mandates 60% Kannada characters on signboards

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s decision to mandate Kannada signboards is not new. For decades, Kannada organisations and litterateurs have been demanding that the government enforce compulsory Kannada boards and signages for shop, and business establishments operating in the state.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Kannada Raksha Vedhike holds a protest demanding all businesses and enterprises in Karnataka to put nameplates in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/ZMX5s9iJd0 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

In November 2019, the Bengaluru civic body had resolved to mandate 60 percent of Kannada and 40 percent other language on signboards. The authorities even issued more than 14,500 notices to business establishments over non-compliance.

Latest order issued by CM

In its latest effort to preserve and promote the Kannada language, chief minister Siddaramaiah’s government has declared that the use of 60% Kannada characters on nameplates and signboards of commercial shops in Bengaluru is now mandatory. The chief minister emphasised that this initiative aims to safeguard Kannada’s identity, urging the public to follow the rule of the land. The deadline for compliance is set for February 28, with a stern warning that action will be taken against non-compliant establishments.

The CM stressed on the importance of prioritising Kannada in a state. He urged residents to consider themselves as ‘Kannadigas’ and emphasised that Kannada should take precedence in the state. The mandatory use of Kannada characters is seen as a crucial step in fostering linguistic pride and identity.

Civic body to ensure compliance

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) , a pro Kannada organisation with having presence across state had previously advocated for the incorporation of Kannada on commercial nameplates, leading to the introduction of this new regulation. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath announced that all nameplates should be in Kannada by the specified deadline. Malls, shops, and commercial establishments are required to update their nameplates accordingly.

Girinath stated on Monday that a meeting with mall owners will be convened to discuss the implementation and importance of using Kannada characters. The KRV, led by D Narayana Gowda, will initiate a Kannada nameplate campaign starting February 27, aligning with the government’s order.

Zone-wise survey

Gowda highlighted the KRVs commitment to the cause, stating that a survey of main roads and sub-roads has already been conducted to identify non-compliance. Instances of non-compliance should be reported to the respective zonal commissioner for necessary action. The forum intends to collaborate with zonal commissioners to ensure effective implementation and adherence to the government’s directive.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said ‘’To ensure comprehensive coverage, commercial shops on arterial and sub-arterial roads spanning 1,400 m in the city will be surveyed zone-wise. Notices will be issued to shops not meeting the 60% Kannada language requirement, with a deadline of February 28 for compliance. Strict action is promised against those failing to adhere to the directive.’

Non-Kannada speakers unbothered

Narayana Gowda expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of officials in 8 zones of Bangalore, alleging negligence in enforcing Kannada on nameplates. He called for the suspension of respective zonal officers, emphasiSing the urgency of rectifying the situation before the February 28 deadline. Threatening a hunger strike if necessary, Gowda asserted the Forum’s commitment to linguistic integrity.

The state government’s order has not created any commotion nor opposition from non-Kannadigas. Speaking to Siasat.com on Tuesday, an IT employee from Uttar Pradesh, who has been working in Bengaluru for a decade now, said that though shopkeepers malls have boards other than Kannada, it is not a problem for people who don’t know Kannada.

A mall manager in Kengeri said we have boards in two languages since the opening of the mall in 2012, we will comply with government orders.