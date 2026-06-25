Karnataka mango growers get Rs 1,750 per quintal support

New Delhi: In a major relief for mango growers in Karnataka who have been reeling under a sharp decline in market prices, the Central Government has approved financial assistance under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for Totapuri mango farmers. Support of Rs 1,750 per quintal has been sanctioned for 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of Totapuri mangoes, providing a significant boost to thousands of growers across the state.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that the order had been issued following representations made to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. He thanked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for responding positively to the concerns raised by Karnataka’s mango growers.

Kumaraswamy said farmers had been facing severe hardship due to adverse weather conditions and a continuous fall in mango prices. He noted that he had written to the Agriculture Minister on June 17 seeking immediate intervention and later met him personally in New Delhi to explain the difficulties being faced by growers. Following these discussions, the Centre approved financial assistance under the MIS framework.

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Calling the decision a major relief, Kumaraswamy said it reflected the Union Government’s commitment to protecting farmers from market volatility and climate-related challenges. He added that the support would help reduce losses and improve confidence among mango growers.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also welcomed the decision, stating that he had urged the Agriculture Ministry to extend assistance to Totapuri growers affected by price crashes. He said the approval of Rs 1,750 per quintal support for 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of produce would provide much-needed financial stability to farming families.

Market Intervention Scheme

The Market Intervention Scheme is a key Central Government programme aimed at protecting farmers from distress sales of perishable agricultural and horticultural commodities. The scheme is implemented when market prices fall sharply and crops are not covered under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism. Under MIS, governments either procure produce directly or compensate farmers to offset losses caused by falling prices.

Karnataka’s mango season began nearly three months ago, but production has been affected by erratic weather conditions. Overall mango output this year is estimated at 7 to 8 lakh tonnes, nearly 40 per cent lower than last year. While the season for several mango varieties is nearing completion, Totapuri arrivals have increased recently, raising concerns over price declines. Officials estimate Totapuri production alone could reach 4 to 5 lakh tonnes this season.