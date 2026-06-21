Karnataka mango growers threaten bandh over price crash

Kolar: Mango growers in Karnataka’s premier mango-producing belt of Kolar district have threatened to call for a district-wide bandh on Monday, June 22, if the state government fails to announce a minimum support price (MSP) for the fruit.

The farmers, reeling under a sharp decline in mango prices over the past four weeks, have demanded that the government follow the Andhra Pradesh model and provide immediate relief.

Growers, traders, mandi owners, farmer organisations and several other groups have extended support to the proposed bandh, particularly in Srinivaspur, one of the state’s largest mango-producing regions.

The demand comes amid a severe crash in mango prices, with growers claiming that they are being forced to sell their produce at throwaway rates. According to farmers, a tonne of mangoes is currently fetching only Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in the market, far below the cost of production. They have urged the government to announce a minimum support price of at least Rs 8,000 per tonne or provide compensation for the losses incurred.

Kolar district is one of Karnataka’s major mango-growing regions, with mango cultivation spread across approximately 45,565 hectares. The district produces an estimated 5.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes annually. Popular varieties grown in the region include Totapuri, Rajagiri, Mallika, Badami, Benisha, Rasapuri, Neelam, Dasheri and Sakkare Gutti, among others.

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Farmer leaders pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government recently stepped in after mango prices crashed in that state and announced a support price of Rs 4 per kilogram for growers. They have urged the Karnataka government to take similar measures to protect farmers from mounting losses.

According to growers, a proposal seeking government intervention and support pricing has already been submitted to the authorities. However, they warned that if the government does not respond immediately, they will go ahead with the proposed Kolar district bandh on Monday.

Farmer representatives said the current market situation has pushed many mango growers into financial distress and that urgent intervention is needed to prevent further losses. They argued that a support price would not only provide relief to farmers but also help stabilise the mango market during the peak harvest season.

With thousands of growers dependent on mango cultivation for their livelihood, the issue has emerged as a major concern in the district, placing pressure on the Karnataka government to announce relief measures at the earliest.