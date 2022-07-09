Karnataka: Mild tremors felt in two districts

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th July 2022 10:50 am IST
Karnataka: Mild tremors felt in two districts
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Mild tremors were felt in Karnataka’s Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts on Saturday, triggering panic among residents.

The tremors were felt at 6.21 a.m. in Vijayapura city, Nagathana, Aliyabad, Ghonasagi, Kallakavatagi, Somadevarahatti, Indi and Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district.

Vijayapura District Commissioner, Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar has appealed to the people not to worry as authorities were gathering information regarding the incident.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka govt bends, approves Rs 132 cr for school children

Meanwhile in Bagalkot, the tremors were felt in multiple locations of Jamkhandi town and surrounding areas.

The district authorities are in consultation with the National Centre for Seismology and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button