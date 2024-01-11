Karnataka ministers leave for Delhi, Rahul to address infighting

Bengaluru: Karnataka Ministers, who are in-charge of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, have left for New Delhi to attend a meeting with the top national leaders of the Congress on Thursday.

Though the meeting has been primarily arranged to discuss strategies and gear up for the Parliamentary polls, sources confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will address the issue of infighting within the Congress unit in Karnataka.

Despite clarifications by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala that no more Deputy Chief Minister posts will be created, Minister for Cooperation and CM Siddaramaiah loyalist K.N. Rajanna said at the Bengaluru International Airport before leaving for the national capital on Thursday that creation of more DyCM posts would help the party.

“If additional DyCM posts are created in the state before the Lok Sabha polls it would benefit the party. We have given suggestions to the high command in this regard. We will abide by the decision of the high command,” Minister Rajanna stated.

“The high command has called a meeting of in-charge ministers of 28 MP seats in Karnataka. All of us would attend it,” he said.

Minister for Home Dr. G. Parameshwara stated the proposal to create additional DyCM posts in the state is before the high command. “We don’t know what decision the high command will take on this issue,” said Minister Rajanna. who has been vocal about this proposal and claims that it would benefit the party.

“Today, a meeting with Rahul Gandhi will be held and I don’t know what will be discussed in the meeting,” he stated.

Sources said that the gap is widening between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar in the state. Siddaramaiah is insisting on accommodating only MLAs to the posts of boards and corporations.

Shivakumar had announced in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah that loyal workers would also be considered for the posts. The issue will also come up before the high command, sources said.