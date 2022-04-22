Karnataka: MLA warns of legal action against girls insisting on hijab

Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Karnataka’s Udupi on Friday termed the attempt of two girl students to attend the Class 12 exams wearing hijab as a deliberate attempt to seek media attention.

“Legal action will be initiated and a criminal case would be filed against these students, if they try to create a scene on Saturday,” he said.

Alia Assadi and Reshma, the students who came to appear in the exam, insisted that they should be allowed to wear the hijab.

The students were turned out after they refused to heed to the authorities’ request at the Vidyodaya PU College examination centre to take off their hijab.

“It has been proved that it’s a conspiracy. We had called them to collect hall tickets by Thursday evening. They came to college at 9.30 a.m. Since the principal had told them that they would get hall tickets only after removing their hijab, they collected hall tickets without hijab and later, they have created a drama at the examination centre, insisting on hijab,” he said.

“I have spoken to the district administration and the police department. I have directed them to lodge a contempt case against them if they indulge in any drama tomorrow to allow them to wear hijab. Are they trying to be playful here? They are not innocent students, they are petitioners of hijab cases,” he added.

The legislator further said their intention is to spoil the atmosphere of the college and destroy peace in the society.

“Are these students above the High Court? We will not tolerate if they create drama tomorrow (Saturday). They don’t want exams, other students are disturbed by their actions. Parents of other children are worried over the developments and questioning us on controlling them,” he said.

There is no sympathy for these girls, they are doing all this to get media attention.

“Till now, I thought they were girl students and innocents. We will initiate legal action,” Bhat said.

The Special Bench of the Karnataka High Court had earlier dismissed the petitions submitted by students seeking to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. It also mentioned that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

Following the order, the Karnataka government has banned hijab in classrooms and announced that hijab-clad students and teachers will not be allowed inside the examination centres.