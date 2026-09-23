Karnataka moves SC against HC-directed SIT recruitment probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is preparing to move the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision to entrust the investigation into alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment irregularities to a specially constituted SIT.

The state has given the go-ahead to file a Special Leave Petition challenging the September 21 order passed by the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court. The Law Department had sought permission to pursue the legal challenge, and the proposal has received approval from the government as well as the prosecution wing.

The High Court had ordered a fresh probe into alleged irregularities surrounding the recruitment of veterinary officers through the KPSC. Instead of handing the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the court constituted a five-member SIT headed by senior IPS officer Alok Kumar.

SIT has 100 days to complete investigation

The SIT includes IPS officers Divya V Gopinath, Anup A Shetty, Kushal Chouksey and Kshama Mishra. The court directed the existing investigators to transfer case records, evidence and other investigation material to the new team after its formation.

The court fixed a 100-day deadline for completing the investigation and ordered the SIT to submit progress reports once every 30 days. It also directed the team to coordinate with the Enforcement Directorate, which is separately examining the alleged money trail in the case.

The petitions before the High Court had sought a CBI investigation into alleged large-scale irregularities in KPSC recruitment, including the selection process for 400 Veterinary Officer posts. The court declined the request for a CBI probe but directed a fresh investigation by the SIT.

Meanwhile, the CID investigation has reported allegations of examination paper leakage and financial transactions involving candidates and alleged middlemen. Recent findings cited by investigators include a suspected financial trail of Rs 92 lakh and allegations that 60 to 80 questions were leaked before the examination.

The government’s decision to approach the Supreme Court is expected to add another legal dimension to the ongoing investigation into the alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities.