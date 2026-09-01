Karnataka moves to regulate coaching centres, curb high fees

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is preparing to tighten regulations governing private tutorial and coaching centres across the state amid growing complaints that institutions are charging exorbitant fees and placing a heavy financial burden on parents.

The issue has gained prominence in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, where coaching centres have mushroomed rapidly in recent years. Parents, particularly from lower- and middle-income families, have reportedly been forced to spend substantial amounts on private coaching to help their children cope with academic and competitive examinations.

The government and education department are now considering measures to bring such institutions under a clear regulatory framework. A major focus will be on fixing standards for the functioning of coaching centres and introducing mechanisms to prevent arbitrary fee collection.

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The education department has also taken note of allegations that some teachers and lecturers working in government and aided colleges are showing greater interest in private tuition and coaching activities than regular classroom teaching.

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According to complaints, some teachers allegedly encourage students to attend their private tuition classes instead of relying on lessons conducted in colleges. Such practices, if established, could amount to neglect of official duties and raise concerns about students being pressured to pay for additional instruction.

The department is reportedly considering strict action against teachers found to be involved in such practices for financial gain.

A cabinet sub-committee headed by Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader is expected to hold discussions on regulating coaching institutions and introducing reforms in the education sector.

The committee is likely to consult education experts, students and parents before finalising its recommendations. It is expected to submit a report to the government on measures required to regulate coaching centres, improve transparency in fee structures and protect parents from excessive financial demands.

The proposed guidelines could also establish minimum standards relating to infrastructure, faculty, fee collection and other aspects of coaching centre operations.

The government’s move comes amid concerns that the rapid expansion of private coaching businesses is creating an additional financial burden on families and undermining the importance of regular classroom education.