Karnataka: Muslim boy beaten up while returning from Madrasa

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th June 2022 12:23 pm IST
Muslim boy with his shirt torn after the attack in Mangalore. Photo: Twitter.

In yet another incident of hate against Muslims in Karnataka on June 27, a minor Madrasa student was allegedly attacked by unidentified people.

The incident occurred in the Krishnapura area of Mangalore district. The victim was identified as Shayan. The two suspects ran away as the boy raised an alarm for help.

A social media post regarding the incident read, “#Muslim boy Shayan Studying Class 6th was attacked while returning from #Madrasa by Miscreants today around 9:15 PM in Krishnapura 6th block of Mangalore, Karnataka. As the boy screamed for help they ran away.

Speaking to Siasat.com. Katipalla town police Inspector Chandrappa K said, “The boy was attacked by two unidentified persons who tore his clothes.” The inspector further said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and the investigation is on.

