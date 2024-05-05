Karnataka: Muslim cattle trader thrashed by Bajrang Dal members 

In yet another hate crime, a Muslim cattle trader was brutally thrashed by a group of goons allegedly associated with the Hindutva Bajrang Dal outfit at Babaleshwar Taluk in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.

As per reports, the victim identified as Bande Nawaz, was transporting two bulls, a buffalo calf and a cow from Babaleshwar to Vijayapura when the assailants intercepted the vehicle. The attackers were reportedly associates of Bajrang Dal leaders Viresh Hiremath and Raju Biradara.

Following the interception, the Hindutva assaulters raided Nawaz’s vehicle and on finding cattle inside they thrashed him brutally, leaving him bleeding.

The viral video where the victim is seen taking medical care in a district hospital. Following the incident that sparked outrage, many called for stern punishment against the group, which was reportedly made up of 15-20 people.

Nawaz’s body is seen in the video with severe wounds and blood clot markings.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed at the Babaleshwar police station concerning the attack, as authorities investigate the matter.