Karnataka: Muslim cattle trader thrashed by Bajrang Dal members 

The Hindutva assaulters raided the victim's vehicle and after finding cattle inside they thrashed him brutally, leaving him bleeding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 5th May 2024 4:07 pm IST
Karnataka: Muslim cattle trader thrashed by Bajrang Dal members 
Representative Image

In yet another hate crime, a Muslim cattle trader was brutally thrashed by a group of goons allegedly associated with the Hindutva Bajrang Dal outfit at Babaleshwar Taluk in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.

As per reports, the victim identified as Bande Nawaz, was transporting two bulls, a buffalo calf and a cow from Babaleshwar to Vijayapura when the assailants intercepted the vehicle. The attackers were reportedly associates of Bajrang Dal leaders Viresh Hiremath and Raju Biradara.

Following the interception, the Hindutva assaulters raided Nawaz’s vehicle and on finding cattle inside they thrashed him brutally, leaving him bleeding.

MS Education Academy

The viral video where the victim is seen taking medical care in a district hospital. Following the incident that sparked outrage, many called for stern punishment against the group, which was reportedly made up of 15-20 people.

Nawaz’s body is seen in the video with severe wounds and blood clot markings.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed at the Babaleshwar police station concerning the attack, as authorities investigate the matter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 5th May 2024 4:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button