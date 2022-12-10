Karnataka: Muslim couple prevented from watching ‘Kantara’

A Muslim couple was attacked and intimidated after they tried to watch Kannada movie Kantara, at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the couple, are students hailing from Kerala and studying at the KVG institution. On Wednesday, they had come to watch the movie at the Santosh theatre.

Upon seeing the woman wearing a hijab, a shopkeeper alerted a few Muslim youngsters who reached the spot and allegedly accused the couple of ‘supporting Hindu culture’. They even assaulted the boy.

The terrified couple returned from the theatre without watching the movie.

Later an FIR was filed under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insults) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sub-inspector of Sullia police station Dileep Rai said that initially, the couple hesitated to file a complaint. “We have received information through social media. The couple didn’t file a complaint, but we tracked them down and asked them to file a complaint. Based on their complaint, we have registered an FIR and we are on the lookout for the suspect,” the police officer said.

“No one has the right to deny fundamental rights to a person for any reason. We have launched search to nab the group which assaulted the boy,” Rai added.