Karnataka: Narrow escape for two Dalit families as villagers torch their homes

Two Dalit families had a narrow escape from being burnt alive after their houses were set on fire by villagers of Nandihalli in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district late Sunday night.

According to Haveri police, the incident was triggered on the same evening when a temple procession was passing through the Dalit colony.

“Some children and young people started dancing with the procession. This was objected by a few villagers who alleged that had pooled money for the procession and Dalits are not invited. Soon, an argument followed and at night, the villagers decided to burn their houses. They threw log woods, poured petrol on the houses, and set it ablaze,” said a police officer investigating the case.

As the fire spread to the adjacent house, family members escaped with the help of neighbours.

The Haveri police have arrested 25 people under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The search is on for the remaining culprits who are currently on the run.

Till now two people have surrendered before the police.

Another Dalit attack incident was reported in the same village. According to police, a Dalit man and his mother were barred from entering a temple during a village fair.

Later, villagers tore down the flexes of Dr. B R Ambedkar around the village. Police have booked 30 so far.

Haveri district is represented by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.