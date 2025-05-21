Flight narrowly avoids accident at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A Lufthansa flight originating from Frankfurt narrowly avoided an accident at Shamshabad Airport on Wednesday, May 21.

Immediately after the aircraft moved onto the runway, a problem was detected in the front tire. The pilot promptly noticed the issue and alerted airport authorities.

Following their guidance, the plane was redirected back to Shamshabad Airport for safety.

There were 190 passengers on board at the time of the incident. Technical staff at the airport are currently inspecting the aircraft’s tires to assess the problem.

Due to this situation, the flight’s departure has been delayed by several hours, reports said.