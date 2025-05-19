PTO constable held at Hyderabad airport for misusing police FASTags

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old Police Transport Organisation (PTO) constable trainee has been arrested by the Hyderabad airport for allegedly stealing at least 10 FASTags from police vehicles and lending them to private cab drivers for money.

The accused has been identified as Nissar Ahmed. He was previously a home guard in the PTO and was recently selected as a constable and was undergoing training.

According to reports, the accused stole the FASTags issued for police vehicles and gave them to private cab drivers operating at Hyderabad airport to help them evade toll charges, He also collected payments from the cab drivers for using the FASTags.

Following a complaint from the toll manager, RGIA police registered a case, arrested Nissar Ahmed, and seized three cars.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a passenger at Hyderabad airport was arrested for allegedly stealing from another traveller’s bag in the departure area near the washroom.

The accused has been identified as Tarun Bali. He was scheduled to board an Indigo flight to Kolkata but was detained following a complaint by Gajjala Yogananda, a fellow passenger travelling to Delhi.

CCTV footage revealed the accused taking the bag and heading to the smoking zone near Boarding Gate 11.

The accused reportedly removed Rs 50,000 in cash and an iPhone from the bag discarding the phone in a dustbin near Gate 11 and abandoning the bag in a washroom at Gate 12. Hyderabad Airport police recovered the stolen items which were returned to Yoganand.

He subsequently filed a formal complaint with the RGIA police and reported the incident via the 100 helpline. For security reasons, Indigo offloaded the accused handing him over to the Hyderabad Airport police for further investigation.

A case was registered under section 303(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).