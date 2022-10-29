Karnataka: No evidence of threats to slain Bajrang Dal worker’s kin, says SP

The Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithan Kumar confirmed in a press conference that there is no evidence of a threat to the family of slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Nagaraj alias Harsha Hindu. The news was confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the SP said that they found no evidence during the investigations. “We detained and interrogated a few people in the background of the recent riots in Shivamogga. So far we have not received any information to prove that Harsha’s family members have received death threats,” said the SP.

Harsha Hindu’s family receives threats, police refute claims

A few days back, Harsha’s sister Ashwini lodged a police complaint alleging that she and her family received threats from the non-Hindu community.

According to her complaint, at around 11:15 pm on Monday (October 24), six bikers from the non-Hindu community allegedly shouted with weapons in their hands.

“When I heard the sound, I came out, they were shouting with some weapons in their hand. One of them was making a threatening gesture. Before I could go near them, they escaped,” Ashwini said. “They threatened they will not let us live, their thirst for blood has not ended, police should provide security to our family,” she added.

Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar said that they are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain what happened. “Security has also been beefed up and checkpoints will be set up in the city,” said the SP.

However, the SP confirmed that after thoroughly investigating the matter, they have come to the conclusion that there is no such threat to Ashwini’s family.

Case booked against Ashwini

On October 22, a bike rally called Savarkar Samrajya was conducted in which Harsha’s sister Ashwini reportedly took part.

#Shivamogga police has registered #FIR against murdered #BajrangDal leader #Harsha's sister Ashwini & 10 others for damaging an innova car belonging to Syed Parvez. FIR says: Ashiwni & 10 others came in bike shouting JaiShriRam & damaged his car. #karnataka pic.twitter.com/RNIKEiILsM — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 24, 2022

Reports emerged that Ashwini along with 10-15 persons vandalised a car of a Muslim teacher named Syed Parvez. Syed lodged a police complaint accusing Ashwini and 10 more people of damaging his car that was parked outside his house and also shouting “Jai Shree Ram”.

Doddapet police have booked a case against Ashwini under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hindu activist attacked

On October 24, a Hindu activist named Prakash (25) was attacked by three people with stones and boulders in Bhramarappa Layout, Seegehatti area.

Prakash was returning home after work when suddenly three bikers surrounded and began attacking him. According to Prakash’s statement, the bikers were shouting anti-Hindu slogans.

Prakash suffered head injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

#Hindu activist Prakash has been attacked at #Shivamogga last night. Injured Prakash has been admitted to hospital. Case registered at Doddapete.Nine people came in three bikes and attacked him. *They also shouted slogans against #RSS, & #BJP*informs brother #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/5c0xaAttP6 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 25, 2022

A case was registered and police teams were formed to nab the attackers. According to the police, witnesses told that just before the attack, they saw nine persons on three bikes shouting ‘anti-Hindu’ slogans.

Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar told reporters that they are trying to sense if Prakash’s attack had any connection with slain Bajrang Dal leader Hindu Harsha who was stabbed to death on February 20.

His death created ripple effects in Dakshina Kannada with many angry right-wing workers accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state government of not doing anything for the safety of Hindus.

Finally, on October 26, three persons – Tanveer alias Market Fouzan (22), Azhar (24), and Faraz (21) – were arrested in connection with the attack.