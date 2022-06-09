Karnataka: Nun alleges molestation in convent

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 9th June 2022 12:00 pm IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: A nun on Wednesday claimed she has been sexually harassed at a convent in Karnataka’s Mysuru city, and appealed for help, saying she is getting life threats for voicing out her woes.

The nun, who works at a convent for specially-abled children, has released a video regarding excesses on her. She also spoke about about two murders, sexual harassment and corruption taking place in the convent.

The victim feared that she might be forced to get admitted to a hospital for “mental treatment”.

MS Education Academy

Mentioning the name of three of her female colleagues, she has stressed that if her body is found, it has to be treated as a murder case.

Also Read
Karnataka: Miscreant enters mosque, exposes himself to women praying

She had written a letter to the State Human Rights Commission. The victim claimed that after she came out with allegations, four men attacked her and admitted to a mental hospital. However, she managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

The school management has denied all allegations, saying the nun is mentally unstable and showing aggressive behaviour since two months.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button