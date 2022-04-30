Karnataka: Miscreant enters mosque, exposes himself to women praying

In yet another incident of crimes against women in the country, on April 29 a miscreant entered a mosque in Karnataka and allegedly misbehaved and flashed his private parts at women engaged in prayers.

On Saturday, the Mangaluru police arrested and identified the accused as 26-year-old Sujith Shetty, a resident of Karkala Taluk.

Shetty broke into the Huda Masjid at 2:00 AM when the women were offering Qayam-ul-Layl (late-night prayer) as part of the rituals during the ongoing Islamic month of Ramzan.

“Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly flashing at two women, who were offering special prayers at Huda Masjid in Thokkotu, today morning,” tweeted news agency ANI.

