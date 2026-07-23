Karnataka: One arrested for attempting burglary at Canara Bank

Mangaluru: Bantwal Rural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with an attempted burglary at a Canara Bank branch in Farangipete, where burglars allegedly broke into the building by drilling through the roof but failed to steal cash or valuables.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Shakir , a resident of Maripalla in Pudu village of Bantwal taluk. Police said he was apprehended following an investigation into the attempted bank burglary that took place on July 13 at the Canara Bank branch located in the Minejes area of Farangipete.

According to investigators, the accused and his associates allegedly entered the bank premises by drilling through the roof of the building housing the branch. After gaining entry, they attempted to break open the lockers but were unsuccessful and reportedly fled without stealing any cash, gold or other valuables.

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Police suspect the burglary attempt took place over the weekend when the bank remained closed due to the second Saturday holiday followed by Sunday, giving the accused an opportunity to execute the plan without immediate detection.

During the investigation, police found that the burglars had cut the alarm system and disconnected CCTV camera cables before attempting to access the lockers. Investigators later collected CCTV footage from the bank and nearby establishments and carried out technical analysis, which helped identify one of the accused.

A special investigation team headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bantwal, was formed to crack the case. Based on technical and forensic evidence, the team traced and arrested Mohammed Shakir.

Police said the accused is being questioned as part of the judicial process to ascertain whether more people were involved in the crime. Investigators are also probing the identities of other suspects, the vehicle allegedly used in the offence and other evidence connected to the attempted burglary.

Officials said further details have been withheld as the investigation is still in progress, adding that efforts are underway to trace the remaining members of the gang and uncover the full conspiracy behind the failed bank break-in.