Tension at KPCC office as Congress workers throw eggs at BJP MLA

Anticipating unrest, Bengaluru Police detained several BJP leaders.

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Police officers and a man with a yellow shirt in a tense scene during a protest.

Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters on Wednesday, July 22, witnessed dramatic scenes after Congress workers allegedly threw eggs at Harihar MLA BP Harish.

The BJP had announced a protest and planned to march towards the KPCC office to submit a memorandum and distribute pamphlets criticising the Congress government. Anticipating unrest, Bengaluru Police detained several BJP leaders near the Cantonment area before they could reach the party office.

However, Harish arrived separately and reached directly in front of the KPCC headquarters. As he got out of his car, Congress workers stationed at the office raised slogans against him and allegedly targeted him with eggs.

Subhan Bakery

The unexpected confrontation created chaos outside the Congress office, prompting police to immediately intervene. Officers escorted the MLA away from the crowd through a side lane before shifting him safely in a police jeep.

Police maintained heavy security in the area to prevent further clashes between workers of the two political parties. No major injuries were reported in the incident.

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