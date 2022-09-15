Karnataka: One of the accused in Mohammed Fazil’s murder case gets bail

He gets bail after twenty days of his arrest.

Published: 15th September 2022 5:35 pm IST
Harshit who was granted bail by the district court on Thursday (Photo: Twitter)

In a significant development in Mohammed Fazil’s murder case, a 28-year-old man named Harshit, who was arrested for sheltering the seven prime accused, has been granted bail by a district court on Thursday.

The bail comes 20 days after his arrest. The bail application asks him to execute a personal bond of Rs 50,000/- with one surety.

Soon after the news of Harshit’s bail spread, the Muslim community called for a protest on Friday. It is said that Fazil’s father would also be participating in the protest.

Harshit was arrested on August 17 for sheltering the seven prime accused. Fazil was hacked to death in Surathkal, Mangalore on July 28 in front of a clothing shop. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera. After hacking Fazil to death, the car was abandoned in Padubidri police station limits by killers.

Incidentally, he was murdered on the same day when state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the family of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

On August 2, the Karnataka state police made a breakthrough by arresting all seven accused who were in Fazil’s murder. It is alleged that six of them belong to the Hindutva organization Bajrang Dal.

The accused – Suhas Shetty (29), Mohan (26), Giridhar (23), Abhishek (21), Srinivas (23), Ajit Crasta, and Deekshit (21) – arrived in a Hyundai white car, covering their faces with monkey caps and brutally killed Fazil. They monitored Fazil’s movements and based on their observations, executed the plan on the night of July 28, the senior police officer said.

