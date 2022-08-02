Fazil murder case: 7 accused ‘just wanted to kill someone’, say cops

At least seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil who was brutally killed on July 28, a day after BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death.

In a press briefing by the Commissioner of Police N Shashikumar, Mangalore district, the seven accused – Suhas Shetty (29), Mohan (26), Giridhar (23), Abhishek (21), Srinivas (23), Ajit Crasta, and Deekshit (21) – arrived in a Hyundai white car, covering their faces with monkey caps and brutally killed Fazil.

Commissioner of police, Mangaluru Shashikumar lists out names of accused. D eldest is 29 years old and d youngest is 21. They hired d car used for d crime for Rs 15,000 for 3 days (more than twice the cost) and asked for car's identity to be protected. Plan was to "kill someone" https://t.co/zB45IsFvWl pic.twitter.com/twWioSJBg4 — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) August 2, 2022

According to the police, except Ajit Crasta, all six belong to the Hindutva organization Bajrang Dal. Police said that they just “wanted to kill someone”. The men hired the white car for Rs 5,000 per day for three days.

The prime accused Suhas Shetty, who is also a history-sheeter, and Abhishek plotted the murder. All six of them met on July 27 and decided to kill Fazil. They monitored Fazil’s movements and based on their observations, executed the plan on the night of July 28, the senior police officer said.

Asked why was Fazil their target, the senior officer said, “There can be multiple factors and we can only share it after taking them into custody.”

Mohammed Fazil, 23, was hacked to death by masked men at the Bee Jay’s clothing store at Surathkal in Karnataka’s Mangalore. The murder occurred on the same day when chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare village, Dakshina Kannada district.