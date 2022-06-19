Karnataka: Parents warned over prejudice against Anganwadi Dalit cook

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th June 2022 1:46 pm IST
A police officer trying to explain the ill effects of untouchability to a parent in Bidar district (Screengrab)

After upper-caste parents decided not to send their children to the Anganwadi due to the appointment of a Dalit helper, the police and administration officials held a meeting with the parents on Sunday in an attempt to make them understand and break out of the concept of ‘untouchability’.

Trouble started when a Dalit woman named Milana Bai was appointed as a cook for students in an Anganwadi centre in Bidar, Karnataka. Upper-caste parents objected to it and stopped sending their children to school.

Also Read
Karnataka: Locals stop sending kids to Anganwadi centre after Dalit helper’s appointment

Instead of resolving the issue, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) asked Milana Bai to look for another employment.

MS Education Academy

After the incident came to light, district authorities and the Women and Child Welfare Department officials rushed to the village. They took up an awareness campaign to convince the locals.

In the meeting on Sunday, the officials attempted to help the parents understand that the concept of ‘untouchability’ is wrong and that they should send their wards to schools.

As some still did not accept, the police threatened to lodge complaints against them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button