Karnataka places request for Rs 17,901 cr drought relief package with Centre

New Delhi: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said that the state government had requested for release of Rs 17,901 crore drought relief package.

Talking to reporters, Byre Gowda said the state faced shortage of 56 per cent rains in June, 29 per cent in July, 73 per cent in August, 23 per cent in September, and 63 per cent in October.

In total, 216 taluks are declared as drought-hit – initially, 195 taluks were declared as drought-prone and later 21 more taluks were declared so and the submission had been made for the compensation against this backdrop.

There is a possibility of a crisis of drinking water in the state, he said.

The officers from the Central government have arrived in Karnataka and they are studying the situation. They might file the report in two days.

“We have requested for immediate release of money and we have got a positive response,” Gowda said.

RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that the state is yet to get funds for the employment guarantee scheme. “We are not able to pay for those who worked under this scheme. About Rs 600 crore is pending and it has been requested that this amount be immediately released,” he said.

“There is a drought situation in the state. After declaration of drought situation, the working days will have to be increased from 100 to 150 days. It has been requested to release Rs 340.2 crore for drinking water for rural areas and Rs 213 crore for urban areas,” he added.