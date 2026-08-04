Karnataka plans first-of-its-kind menopause policy for women

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind comprehensive women’s health policy focusing on menopause, as rising menopause-related health issues among women have prompted the state to initiate a structured intervention.

The decision was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister UT Khader at Arogya Soudha, attended by actor and former MP Ramya, medical experts and senior health department officials.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Khader said the Health Department is preparing six special initiatives aimed at improving women’s healthcare across the state. As part of the initiative, Karnataka plans to launch a dedicated policy titled ‘Ritutare’ or ‘Menopause’, making it the first such government programme in the country focused exclusively on menopause-related health and awareness.

Also Read Premature menopause may raise risk of early death: Study

The proposed policy will provide scientific guidance on lifestyle, nutrition, sleep patterns and overall health during the pre-menopause and post-menopause stages. A committee headed by menopause expert Dr Jyotsna has been constituted to prepare the framework for the policy.

Khader also announced that actor Ramya will serve as the brand ambassador for the campaign. ASHA workers will conduct a statewide door-to-door survey to collect data on women experiencing menopause, its symptoms and related health concerns. Based on the findings, the expert committee will submit recommendations to the government for implementing targeted healthcare measures.

Dr Jyotsna said the committee would study the age at which menopause occurs, distinguish between natural and surgically induced menopause, and identify associated health risks. She noted that stress, unhealthy food habits, excessive bleeding and changing lifestyles are contributing to increasing health complications among women.

Welcoming the initiative, Ramya said awareness about menopause remains low despite its significant impact on women’s health. She expressed happiness at being chosen as the campaign’s brand ambassador and said the programme would help improve awareness and encourage timely medical care. She also expressed her personal view that women should receive greater representation in the state Cabinet, suggesting that at least two ministerial positions should be allocated to women.