Karnataka: PM Modi’s brother, family injured in road accident

Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was hurt in a car accident Thursday afternoon near Mysuru, Karnataka.

Around 2:00 pm, a Mercedes Benz that was being driven to Bandipura by Prahlad Modi, his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson crashed into a divider. He was travelling in a convoy at the time of the tragedy.

Images taken on the scene depict severe damage to the car’s front side.

The grandson of Prahlad Modi fractured his leg, while the others were treated at Mysru’s JS Hospital for less serious wounds.