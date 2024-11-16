Karnataka police books suo moto case against Eshwarappa for communal remarks  

A suo moto case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) K S Eshwarappa for alleged inflammatory remarks and promoting enmity between two religious groups.

The complaint was filed by Jayanagar Police in Shivamogga on November 14. He has been booked under under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

On November 4, Eshwarappa, while interacting with the media in Shimogga, questioned the Congress party’s silence over ownership rights of farmers inked to the waqf board as well as controversial remarks made by a Muslim leader against BR Ambedkar.

He alleged that Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was planning to introduce a 4% reservation for Muslims in the state. Eshwarappa wondered if the state government planned to change ‘Hindustan into Pakistan’.

Eshwarappa’s comments during the media interaction quickly became viral prompting Jayanagar police in Shivmogga to file a suo moto case against him.

Congress responds

Reacting to the former Karnataka minister’s remarks, district congress committee president R Prasanna Kumar condemned Eshwarappa’s recent remarks and said the party will take strict actions against the BJP leader.