Karnataka Police go beyond policing, return 200 school dropouts

Shivamogga: Demonstrating that policing extends beyond crime prevention, the Shivamogga district police have successfully brought more than 200 school dropout children back to classrooms through a month-long ‘Back to School’ campaign, earning praise from educators, parents and the public.

The initiative was launched under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Nikhil B, who believes that ensuring children remain in school is an effective way to prevent future crime and substance abuse. Along with enforcing law and order, the district police have taken on the responsibility of identifying children who have discontinued their education and persuading them to resume their studies.

Working closely with the Education Department, police personnel across all stations collect details of school dropouts, verify their status and visit their homes. Through counselling sessions, officers explain the importance of education to both parents and students before helping them secure admission in nearby government schools.

Police officials said the reasons for dropping out vary. Some children leave school due to poverty and the need to earn an income, while others lose confidence after struggling academically. By addressing these issues through counselling and guidance, the police have managed to convince many students to return to school.

Officials said the campaign also supports the State government’s anti-drug efforts by ensuring teenagers remain engaged in education rather than becoming vulnerable to harmful influences.

The district currently has 946 identified school dropouts, with Bhadravathi recording the highest number. Police said they would continue tracking children even after re-enrolment to ensure they remain in school.

SP Nikhil B. said the campaign would be intensified in urban areas as well, with support from the Education and Labour Departments, to identify child labourers and ensure every eligible child is brought back into the education system. He described education as the strongest foundation for building responsible citizens and a safer society.