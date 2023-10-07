Karnataka police hunt for jilted lover who raped, killed girl

According to Police, Arpita was kidnapped by Ajay, a driver and a resident of Hulluru village on October 3 in an auto.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th October 2023 1:01 pm IST
Finance executive in US drugged, raped teen after targeting her on Instagram
Representative image

Chitradurga: Karnataka police have launched a hunt for a jilted lover who allegedly kidnapped, raped and fatally attacked a 19-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to Police, Arpita was kidnapped by Ajay, a driver and a resident of Hulluru village on October 3 in an auto.

He allegedly raped and assaulted her. On finding her critically injured, the accused got her admitted to a hospital and fled.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
FIR lodged against Karnataka activist for asking people to keep weapons at home

Ajay was in love with the girl and she had outrightly rejected him. Enraged over this, he decided to avenge it and committed the crime.

The girl, who suffered fatal wounds succumbed to the injuries at the hospital this morning.

Her parents lodged a police complaint with the Chitradurga Women’s police station in this regard.

An investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th October 2023 1:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button