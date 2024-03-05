Karnataka: Police search for man who abused PM Modi in video clip

Yadgir: Tension prevailed in Yadgir after a video surfaced on social media featuring Mohammad Rasool, a resident of Rangampet, Yadgir, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi if Congress came to power at the Centre.

In the contentious video, visibly agitated man launched a tirade against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, hurling a barrage of derogatory remarks. He also accused the Prime Minister of running an inefficient government and issued threats.

Expressing his disdain for the BJP, Mohammad urged Prime Minister Modi to desist from blaming the Congress, and dared him to hold directly debate with Congress leadership. Furthermore, he shared another video depicting Prime Minister Modi brandishing a sword, accompanied by menacing rhetoric warning of severe consequences if the Congress were to assume power at the Centre.

In response to a complaint, Surpur police have initiated legal action against the accused under IPC sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b), and the Arms Act. The police have launched an extensive search operation across various locations, including Hyderabad, to apprehend the accused and bring him to justice.

Identified as Mohammed Rasool Kaddare, the accused hails from Rangampet, Surpur, Yadgir district. Having relocated to Hyderabad for employment recently.

His video caught attention of BJP leaders in Surpur, who swiftly lodged a police complaint, and action was initiated against the accused.