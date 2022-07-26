Karnataka: Police to probe pub attack in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Mangaluru city police on Tuesday said the disruption of a party in a pub at Balamatta here might have been an offshoot of the recent leaking of a lip-lock video involving college students.

A six-member group, allegedly Bajrang Dal activists, had barged into a pub on Monday night and forcibly stopped a farewell party organized by college students.

The incident comes close on the heels of a video getting leaked showing a boy and a girl engrossed in a lip-lock in a private apartment, while their friends are cheering them on.

It was later revealed that the students were holding a ‘truth or dare’ challenge game at the apartment. The leaked video had gone viral on social media, stirring a controversy.

However, there is no link between the video and the students who organized the party at the pub, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here.

He said police will probe the attack on the pub, which had been functioning in the city for the last several years.

Kumar said the activists who got into the pub at 9 pm on Monday told the bouncer working there that those who were partying inside were minor boys and girls.

The bouncer informed the pub manager, who in turn verified the group and said they were final-year college students. As per the bouncer’s version, the activists did not go to the place where the party was going on, the commissioner said.

The manager then asked the students to go out of the pub and they left the party mid-way.

The commissioner said CCTV footage inside the pub will be verified and suitable action will be taken against any violators. The statements of the pub manager and the bouncer have already been taken and the actions of the activists will be examined.

He also said no one from outside had the right to ask for an identity card and license of the institution except the authorities concerned. As per the rules, anyone above the age of 21 can enter the pub also. All angles of the incident will be probed, Kumar said.