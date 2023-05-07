Karnataka polls: 92 candidates in Bengaluru region have criminal cases

New Delhi: Of the 384 candidates contesting for 28 assembly seats in Karnataka’s Bengaluru region, 92 have declared criminal cases against themselves with 57 of them (cases) with serious charges, according to a new report.

As per the Karnataka Election Watch, Bengaluru Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 384 out of 389 candidates, who are contesting in the 28 constituencies of Bengaluru region in the Karnataka Assembly elections, 92 candidates, which is 24 per cent of the total candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report also stated that there are 57 candidates, which is 15 per cent of the 384 candidates, with serious criminal cases against themselves.

The report stated that among the major parties,14 (50 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 19 (70 per cent) out of 27 candidates analysed from Congress, 9 (38 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from JD-S and 9 (32 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Meanwhile, BJP’s nine candidates, which is 32 per cent of the 28 candidates analysed, have serious criminal cases.

Congress’ 10 candidates, which is 37 per cent out of 27 candidates analysed, 8 (33 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from JD(S) and one (4 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report pointed out that five candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, while four candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

In the Karnataka Assembly polls for 32 Bengaluru assembly seats, nine candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.