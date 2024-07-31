Karnataka: Priest rapes woman in Hassan district, arrested

The woman was advised to approach the priest after she was told there was 'fault in her stars'.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 31st July 2024 4:44 pm IST
A priest allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman after she approached him to perform a ritual in Karnataka’s Hassan district.

According to local reports, the accused, Dayanad, who claims himself to be a priest raped the woman under the pretext of performing a puja. He was arrested on Tuesday, July 30.

The woman was advised to approach the priest after she was told there was ‘fault in her stars’. In other words, her horoscope was at fault. She and her family approached the priest for the purpose.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested the priest. He has been taken into custody. Further investigations are ongoing.

