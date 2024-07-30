Woman raped on moving bus by driver in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a female passenger was allegedly raped in a moving bus by a private bus employee while travelling from Nirmal to Prakasham on Monday night, July 29. The accused, identified as Krishna, a native of Sitaramapur of Nellore district was the spare driver of the bus.

The incident took place close to midnight when the accused, an employee of Harikrishna Travels, gagged the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The victim managed to call 100 and report the incident to the police on the moving bus, after which the bus was intercepted at the Tarnaka junction, in the Osmania University police station limits. However, the accused managed to escape before the bus reached Tarnaka. The driver slowed down the bus near Mettuguda, which helped the accused escape.

“The victim, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was rushed to be given medical treatment and is currently safe. The police have registered a case under Section 64 Class A under BNS and an investigation is going on,” Investigating officer, Inspector Rajendar, told Siasat.com.

Over media reports that both drivers were arrested, the Osmania University police station official stated that the on-duty driver, Siddhayya, was arrested immediately and efforts are on to nab the main accused.