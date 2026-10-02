Karnataka records 35 pc monsoon rainfall deficit

Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon officially ended on Thursday, October 1, with Karnataka recording a 35 per cent rainfall deficit during the June-September period. The deficit has raised concerns over drought conditions across the state, with several districts recording significant shortfalls in seasonal rainfall.

Karnataka normally receives around 852 mm of rainfall during the southwest monsoon season. However, the state received only 551 mm this year, according to rainfall data. Bengaluru Urban recorded a 36 per cent deficit, while Bengaluru Rural registered a 31 per cent shortfall.

Mysuru has emerged as the district with the highest rainfall deficit at 59 per cent, followed by Vijayanagara at 57 per cent, Haveri at 52 per cent, Chikkaballapur and Kalaburagi at 51 per cent each. Ballari and Raichur recorded deficits of 49 per cent each.

Also Read Karnataka drought-hit Taluks rise to 217 after 40 added

The latest district-wise figures show a change from the previous week, when Vijayanagara had recorded the highest rainfall deficit. Mysuru has now overtaken it with a 59 per cent shortfall.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), rainfall deficiency continues across all 31 districts. Bengaluru South, covering Ramanagara district, has recorded a comparatively lower deficit of 18 per cent.

The monthly rainfall figures indicate that the deficit remained substantial throughout the monsoon. Karnataka recorded a 42 per cent deficit in June, 29 per cent in July and 23 per cent in August. However, rainfall deficiency increased sharply to 54 per cent in September, despite expectations that late-season showers could reduce the overall deficit.

Region-wise, North Interior Karnataka recorded a 42 per cent rainfall deficit, while South Interior Karnataka registered a 41 per cent shortfall. The Malnad region, covering Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru, recorded a 38 per cent deficit. Coastal Karnataka recorded a comparatively lower deficit of 28 per cent.

The rainfall shortage has already prompted the state government to expand its drought assessment and seek financial assistance from the Centre. The government has been undertaking field assessments to determine the impact on agriculture, drinking water availability and rural livelihoods.